What to watch for as NIU battles EMU, looking to snap five-game losing streak

DeKALB – Northern Illinois will try to snap a five-game losing streak Saturday as it heads to Eastern Michigan, searching for its first MAC win a year after winning the league title.
Kickoff between the Huskies (1-5, 0-2) and Eagles (4-2, 1-1) is at 2:30 p.m. and the game will be on ESPN+. The Huskies trailed 42-7 in the fourth quarter last week to Toledo and lost 52-32. The Eagles are coming off a 45-23 win at Western Michigan.
Scouting Eastern Michigan
The Huskies won the meeting last season 27-20 in DeKalb, but EMU won the two before that.
Coach Thomas Hammock said the Eagles have weapons all over the field on offense. The offense is powered by Prairie Ridge graduate Samson Evans, who leads the MAC with 630 rushing yards. A big reason he has a lead over Ball State’s Carson Steele is because the Huskies held Steele to only 77 yards in their meeting two weeks ago.
Defensive end James Ester said Evans is a good player and compared him to Steele.
“I think our defensive line has done a good job all year in handling those combos and double teams,” Ester said. “We have to be consistent with that then we can get downhill and make plays.”
Three things to watch
1. How will the Huskies respond at quarterback?
Hammock said it’s still to be determined if senior starter Rocky Lombardi returns from an injury Saturday. If not, Ethan Hampton will make his fourth straight start at quarterback for the Huskies.
On Saturday against Toledo, Hampton threw for about 300 yards and completed more than 61% of his passes. He also threw four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.
Hammock said most of what went wrong were correctable things. He put the second pick-six on himself, saying it was a bad play call that put Hampton in a bad position. He said there were other issues, such as throwing a fade to the field as opposed to the sideline.
“Those are learning moments for him that he can learn from and grow from,” Hammock said.
But as for who starts Saturday, Hammock said it’s an ongoing process.
“We want to continue to evaluate the guys throughout the week,” Hammock said. “Rocky is coming along, we’ll see how he is at the end of the week to see if he has the opportunity to be available this week.”
2. How the team handles five straight losses
Not only is a repeat MAC West title unlikely at this point, the Huskies need to win five of their last six games just to be bowl eligible.
Still, the team knows what is at stake.
“There’s a lot of stuff left on the table for us,” tight end Liam Soraghan said. “The type of guys we have in our locker room, they are never going to pack it in or anything based on the previous results we’ve had. You can see it in our practices. We are still playing for a lot.”
Hammock was asked Tuesday if the Huskies played better when their backs are against the wall or if the outside world isn’t counting on them to succeed – whether it’s scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter after going down 42-7 against Toledo or all of the 2021 season, when they won a MAC title after an 0-6 campaign the year before.
But he said this season isn’t an issue of not playing well, saying that if only a handful of plays were different this season, the Huskies are sitting with four or five wins.
“It’s not like guys didn’t play well,” Hammock said. “They played well, we didn’t make plays in critical moments. ... Second half of the season, we have to be able to in those critical moments to make a play. And this will be a good study because our backs are against a wall. How are we going to respond the second half of the season and try to finish the season the right way?”
3. A little Michigan revenge
Soraghan and Ester both graduated from Michigan high schools – Soraghan from Divine Child in Dearborn and Ester from Cass Tech in Detroit.
Both said that they weren’t really recruited by Michigan schools, which provides even more motivation when they play a school like Eastern Michigan
“I didn’t have any offers from any of the Michigan schools,” Ester said. “Every time I step on the field against them I want to show them I’m better than everybody you just took.”
Soraghan said no Michigan school started coming after him until very late in the recruiting process.
“I always think about that,” Soraghan said.
Pulse of the fans
Analysis
If there’s one aspect of this Huskies team that is clicking, it’s the run game. Hammock said it’s dominant as it was a year ago, but the Huskies still are fourth in the conference in rushing, and that’s despite trailing much more this season than last. Harrison Waylee – fourth in the MAC in rushing – added another dynamic to the backfield, catching a modern-day school record [for a running back] 10 passes against Toledo. If and when Lombardi comes back, or Hampton figures things out, or in some other way stabilizes, the offense could be back on par with last year.