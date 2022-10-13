Carifio: Three Huskies who will have an impact on Saturday’s game at Eastern Michigan

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University football team takes a five-game losing streak into Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Saturday when the Huskies face Eastern Michigan.
In order for the Huskies (1-5, 0-2) to keep that streak from reaching six and to beat the Eagles (4-2, 1-1), these three players will need huge games.
Harrison Waylee, sophomore running back
We’re not exactly going out on any limbs with our picks this week, as it seems the best way for the Huskies to get back on a winning track is by going back to the basics. And that starts with the running game. Waylee ran 13 times for 27 yards against Toledo last week, although he did make 10 catches for 96 yards to set a modern-day NIU record for catches by a running back.
Waylee still is the fourth-leading rusher in the Mid-American Conference, and if he goes for more than 100 yards, or even approaches 200 again, it means NIU will be in great shape for a win.
Cole Tucker, senior wide receiver
The NIU quarterback situation is, at best, unsettled. Rocky Lombardi missed last week, and once again coach Thomas Hammock said the senior signal caller’s status for Saturday is unknown, although he did say Lomardi’s getting closer and closer to being ready. His replacement, Ethan Hampton, was 30 for 49 for 284 yards last week against Toledo, but he threw four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Justin Lynch also has seen time as the signal caller but primarily is a wildcat quarterback, having not thrown the ball.
Whichever quarterback is back there – Lombardi, Hampton, Lynch or even a young guy like redshirt freshman Jeffrey Lomax – Tucker is going to be a pivotal target. He’s almost doubled up the next-leading receiver, Kacper Rutkieiwcz in catches, yards and touchdowns. And Shemar Thornton, who has missed back-to-back games, still is the third leading receiver.
So after a quiet game last week with four catches for 56 yards, it seems like Tucker is poised for a big week.
C.J. Brown, sophomore safety
Our third pick is the second-leading tackler, C.J. Brown, who has 44 tackles on the season. But Brown is on this list against a run-first Eastern Michigan team because of his ability as a playmaker. Yes, he has an interception and three pass breakups. But he’s also recovered a fumble this season.
When this defense has been at its best it’s causing turnovers. Last week was the first time all season that NIU didn’t force a turnover, and it was the first time the Huskies were blown out. It’s definitely not the main reason for the loss, but on the whole the Huskies are at their best when they’re taking the ball away from the other team.
And Brown’s big-play capability probably is the best among the players on the team. So if he can do something defensively, then once again, it’s probably a good sign things are finally going NIU’s way.
Last week
We went with: Daveren Rayner, J.J. Lippe and Antario Brown
What they did: Rayner led the team with nine tackles, including one of NIU’s two sacks. Antario Brown was the leading rusher with 84 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. The Huskie offensive line helped the team to rush for 140 yards, below both the Huskies’ season average and what Toledo was averaging. They also allowed two sacks.