Carifio: NIU’s MAC title hopes all but over after blowout homecoming loss to rival Toledo

DeKALB — Sure, it would be easy to fall into hyperbole after NIU’s exceedingly ugly 52-32 loss to Toledo on Saturday and call it the ugliest loss in the history of ugly losses.
And it would be just as easy to be a contrarian and talk about how actually, the loss to a rival on homecoming that puts the Huskies essentially three games behind Toledo after just two played contests isn’t that bad. After all, it was only a 20-point final score. The fact they were down 38 in the fourth quarter doesn’t matter.
The truth is, while not the ugliest loss ever, or even in the Thomas Hammock era, it was still very, very bad. That Western Michigan loss was ugly last year, as was a 2020 loss to Central Michigan. And there were a bunch of lopsided games in 2019, including a 45-17 home loss to Eastern Michigan.
Now the Huskies are 1-5 and 0-2 in the MAC. The preseason conference favorites are not only two games behind Toledo, but obviously the Rockets hold the tiebreaker. Even NIU winning out at this point doesn’t mean a league title. The Huskies would need so much help.
That raises the point: Can the Huskies even run the table? If you use this team’s potential - again, the defending MAC champions with most of its roster back - then the answer is a resounding, “Of course they can run the table.”
But if you use what they’ve shown on the field so far this year, particularly in the last six quarters of football, the answer is a resounding, “Are you serious? They’ve done nothing of late to indicate they can recapture the magic of last year.”
It’s easy to stick to the increasingly unlikely belief that Lombardi returns next week, the defense finally makes the leap to serviceable at times, and the running game returns to unstoppable from not bad. Besides, this team is at its best when it believes no one believes in them, as witnessed by a MAC title win on the heels of a winless season. I think it’s safe to say since they’re winless against FBS teams, even the most ardent outside observer thinks the chances of a MAC title are nonexistent.
That’s the harsh reality - the team’s goal of a MAC title is all but out the window. And the likelihood of a bowl game, which requires a 5-1 finish to the year, also seems unlikely.
The defense, in particular, has been incredibly rough since the second half of the Ball State game. In one stretch of nine possessions between the two games, NIU allowed seven touchdowns, two field goals and a missed field goal. It cost the Huskies a 31-17 lead against the Cardinals in an overtime loss, and by the time that spurt was over, they trailed the Rockets 21-7.
And it’s not just the defense, at least not on Saturday.
Ethan Hampton, in his third start in relief of the injured Rocky Lombardi, threw four interceptions, all hauled in by Quinyon Mitchell, two returned for scores. Mitchell tied a 72-year-old school record with those four picks. The game was 45-7 for the first 4 seconds of the fourth quarter, when NIU started a 25-7 run to close out the game.
The loss Saturday may not have been the ugliest loss ever - the fourth quarter made sure of that. But it was the nail in the coffin of a season that falls well short of most anybody’s expectations.