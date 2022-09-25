Carifio: Third-quarter stretch the biggest what if in a game (and season) full of them for NIU

NIU’s 31-23 loss at No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday was filled with what ifs, most notably “what if the NIU roster wasn’t torn asunder by injuries?”

And in yet another one-score game, a third-quarter sequence was the biggest what if of all.

Kentucky (4-0) started the second half of a tie game with the ball. Facing a second and 10, quarterback Will Levis was under pressure and unloaded the ball right to NIU safety C.J. Brown.

Brown – with a pair of interceptions already this year – dropped the sure pick.

On the next play, Levis found Barion Brown for a 70-yard touchdown pass. And a 21-14 Wildcat lead.

“You have to make that play. Catch the ones they throw to you,” coach Thomas Hammock said after the game. “You make that play, our offense goes on the field. The very next play, they score a touchdown on a miscommunication – we should have run the blitz the other way. That changes the game. You pick the ball, we come out of it with a field goal at worst, that’s a game-changer. That’s a 10-point swing. To win these sorts of games, you have to make those types of play.”

But NIU responded well, or so it seemed. Billy Dozier returned the kickoff 42 yards, setting the Huskies up around midfield.

The Huskies managed just 4 yards on the next drive and went three-and-out. While the Huskie defense held on the next possession, another three-and-out led to a Kentucky field goal late in the third and a two-score lead.

So the Huskies will head into MAC play next week with a 1-3 record. But more distressing is the amount of injuries that continue to mount.

The biggest what if of all Saturday was “what if Rocky Lomaradi were healthy?” Ethan Hampton was fine in relief, but it just wasn’t the same offense, especially after the first drive of the game netted the Huskies a quick touchdown.

The Huskies also started the game without two cornerbacks who have started every game this year, Jordan Gandy and Eric Rogers. It’s probably not a coincidence Levis completed 18 of 26 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

Then came the in-game injuries to Marques Cox, one of the top offensive linemen in the MAC, and wide receiver Shemar Thornton, who threw (!) for NIU’s second touchdown of the game.

Hammock after the game said this team could be 3-1, but instead sits at 1-3 as it prepares to face Ball State in the start of MAC play next week. He repeated a similar sentiment to what he said after winning the MAC championship last year after an 0-6 campaign in 2020 – it doesn’t matter what anyone outside the locker room thinks of the team as long as the team believes.

“These guys should believe they are football team because they are,” Hammock said. “It has nothing to do with your record. I got to get them to understand anyone outside of our program is irrelevant from the standpoint of, they’re going to ride the roller coaster. We have to stay grounded and believe in one another we can get the job done one man at a time.”

Hopefully, that means some better health as the season rolls on. At the very least it will eliminate a lot of what ifs from MAC play.