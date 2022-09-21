What to watch for as NIU takes on No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday

DeKALB — NIU will try to pull off a big upset on Saturday as the Huskies head to Lexington to face No. 8 Kentucky. Kickoff is 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Huskies have lost two straight. Vanderbilt scored the final 24 points in a 38-28 win over NIU last week, while Kentucky is still undefeated this year, including a 26-16 win at No. 12 Florida two weeks ago.
Scouting the Wildcats
Kentucky is outscoring its opponents by an average of 31-10 this year and is coming off a 31-0 win against Youngstown State. The defense is allowing 254 yards per game.
Quarterback Will Levis leads the offense, completing 67% of his passes for 882 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Dane Key (13-226-3) and Tayvion Robinson (13-202-0) have been his top two targets, while Kavosiey Smoke (39-178-1) is the only player with more than 62 total rushing yards this year.
“Offensively they have a quarterback that is dynamic, a future draft pick,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. “They’ve got a big offensive line, skilled wide receivers and tight ends that can make plays. But defensively is where you really see them hang their hat. This is a strong defensive football team with their front seven and on the back end their ability to effect the game by taking the ball away.”
Three things to watch
1. Who’s at quarterback for NIU?
Starter Rocky Lombardi left Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt with an injury after completing his first seven passes. Ethan Hampton came into the game, seeing extended action for the second time in his career and the first time since a 42-21 loss to Western Michigan in a spot start for Lombardi last season.
At the team’s press conference and only scheduled availability on Tuesday, Hammock said he wasn’t sure who would get the nod Saturday.
“We got better news than what we anticipated, so we feel good about where’s he at and the progress he’s going to be able to make,” Hammock said of Lombardi. “But we have the rest of the week to figure it out. I can’t answer that question on Tuesday. We have the rest of the week to figure out how he progresses.”
While Hampton was 4 for 10 for 23 yards last year, he was 12 for 19 for 124 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last weekend against Vanderbilt.
“I thought Saturday Ethan came in and operated the offense at a good level,” Hammock said. “We were able to move, no procedure penalties or anything like that. Obviously in practice he’s continued to work like he’s worked all year. He’s worked it like a starter and I’ve been proud of his maturation as a player. His first game starting was Western Michigan and that didn’t go very well. But he put the work in to develop his skill set where he can go operate our offense.”
2. How does the team bounce back from last week?
Even without Lombardi, the Huskies built a 28-14 lead in the second half against the Commodores. But Vandy scored the final 28 points for the win.
Hammock said it’s the little things like attention to detail that the team needs to improve for a better result this time around.
“If we can finish plays, that will allow us to play the type of football we want to play,” Hammock said. “I think it’s clearly obvious on tape when you watch it... and what I’ve seen is guys say ‘I should have made that play. I have to do my job. I have to handle my responsibility.’
“If we get 11 guys playing together and doing their job, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
3. Playing at an SEC stadium
The Wildcats are averaging about 60,000 fans per game this year, and Hammock said the team has been practicing in noisy situations in preparation.
He said the goal is to do what Eastern Michigan did last week, going into Arizona State and emerging with a win.
“We got a chance to go out there and play as good as we can play for the respect of our conference,” Hammock said. “It was good Eastern Michigan beat Arizona State last week. ... We want to be on the same wavelength. I think this is a great conference with great coaches and players. And with the nonconference schedule, you want to gain respect for your conference.”
Quick analysis
The Wildcats have won 18 straight nonconference games, tops in the nation. That includes a 37-13 win over NIU’s MAC foe Miami (Ohio) to start the year. The Huskies stated goal is a MAC title, and Hammock has said that’s the focus. The running game is going to have to get on track regardless of the quarterback. That’s much easier said than done against a Kentucky team that has allowed 305 total ground yards this year. But if NIU’s run game returns to its 2021 form, it just might be what the Huskies need for an upset.