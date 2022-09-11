Carifio: In loss to Tulsa, NIU’s good fortune reverts to the mean

It’s a very nerdy term, but NIU gave a very real-world lesson on what the term regressing to the mean means in a 38-35 loss to Tulsa on Saturday.
First off - the Huskies seem just as good as they were last year. This isn’t saying the players overplayed last year and are going back this year.
No, the regression I’m referring to here is the 7-3 record in one-score games. The last-second heroics. The gutsy play calls always working out. Everything seemingly going NIU’s way.
On Saturday, we saw on the final two drives everything come up Tulsa.
NIU took over at their own 46 after Kyle Pugh - who you may have heard is in his eighth year in the program - made a fourth down stop. The Huskies were then facing a fourth and 6 at the Tulsa 48, when Thomas Hammock, as he did so many times last year, decided to go for it with less than 2 minutes left.
Quarterback Rocky Lombardi rolled out, and found George Gumbs. But Gumbs dropped the ball. Tulsa took over with 1:54 left and scored less than a minute later.
In his postgame press conference, Hammock said he wanted to give his team the chance to win the game, which the Huskies could have done if Gumbs came up with the catch. He said he knew coming into the game that if the offense had a chance to win the game, he was going to give them that chance.
And again, I’m well on the record as not being a fan of punts. You don’t win games by giving the ball to teams, let alone that move the way Tulsa moves.
Even after Tulsa took the lead, NIU had a chance to win the game. Or at least tie it with a field goal. And Lombardi started that drive by hitting Shemar Thornton for 13 yards. But after two incompletions, Lombardi tried to find Fabian McCray. The ball bounced out of his hands and into Tyon Davis’s. Interception. Game over.
And there’s a million things to talk about. NIU coming out, let’s say, flat in falling down 24-7 at the break. The brilliant onside call and even more brilliant execution to recover the kick leading to two consecutive scores to start the second half and put the pressure on the Golden Hurricane.
Or even bringing up the injury bug. How maybe if Trayvon Rudolph is healthy, a deep receiving corp has a different result late. Or if Miles Joiner weren’t hurt earlier in the game, he gets the ball instead of Gumbs.
But the point is after a season full of things going right in close games, that Tulsa game was full of things going wrong.
This was even something Hammock addressed in the preseason. He said he felt the Huskies have improved dramatically from last year. And you saw glimpses of it, especially with the defense. The team has already intercepted as many passes in two games as it did in 14 last year after Muhammad Jammeh came up with a big one Saturday.
And 429 yards to a Tulsa team that put up 500 in a loss last week could have been worse. Not great, but if you squint you can see improvement.
Maybe later in the year the Huskies will trend up and win games decisively so that they don’t need to rely on catching a break. But on Saturday the Huskies needed a break. A call to go their way, a ball to bounce their way, and when it counted it didn’t.