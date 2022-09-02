Carifio: Despite late struggles, NIU running game shows how to juggle three backs

DeKALB – It wasn’t the most pressing issue surrounding the Northern Illinois football team heading into its season opener Thursday against Eastern Illinois, but it was definitely a curiosity.
How were the Huskies going to balance their three running backs? As it turned out, the answer was with ease – for a half, anyway.
Mason Blakemore, Harrison Waylee and Antario Brown all shared the carries in various situations Thursday in the 34-27 win over the Panthers.
NIU scored three touchdowns in the first half – one by Waylee set up by his own 51-yard run, one by Brown on a 40-yard run, and on by Blakemore on a 19-yard run.
Of course, the problem came in the second half, when the ground game stalled. After 154 yards in the first half, the Huskies finished with 33 on the ground in the second half. Although the Panthers’ second-half comeback also can be credited to their improved offense – 295 yards in the second half after 146 in the first.
Waylee led the way with 83 yards on 14 carries, Brown had 13 carries for 70 yards, and Blakemore had five carries for 36 yards.
Coach Thomas Hammock said leading into the game that each of the three backs had their own strengths and would be used accordingly. And one trend along those lines was the emergence of Waylee as the short-yardage back.
Even though Brown has 26 pounds on Waylee, it was Waylee – who missed most of last year with an injury – who had all four carries on third-and-short (fewer than 3 yards), including his touchdown.
But Hammock said just because Waylee was in those situations Thursday doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily get those short-yardage carries going forward
“It was flow of the game,” Hammock said. “Harry was running well, he has a feel for some of the plays. But that can change week to week. We have a lot of plays, a lot of packages for those guys. They can all run those plays well.”
After missing most of last season, Waylee said he was glad to be back in the highly competitive backfield with Blakemore and Brown.
“One of us does great, we all want to do great too,” Waylee said. “We all try to do better and pick each other up.”
Hammock said the Panthers started selling out defensively to stop the run in the second half, leading to more passing with Rocky Lombardi. The Huskies, time of possession masters last year, had the ball for 29:26 as Eastern had more time of possession and more total yards (441-379).
Hammock said he was glad the team did what it needed to do to come away with the win, and that he told the players not to be down after the close game against the FCS team that won one game last year.
“We made enough plays to win the game, and at the end of the game that’s all that matters,” Hammock said. “I told our kids we are in the perfect situation because people are going to think we’re not good, and that’s perfect.”