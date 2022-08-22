That’s a good boy: NIU mascots Mission I, Mission II to receive bobbleheads

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled officially licensed, limited-edition bobbleheads of Northern Illinois University’s live Siberian Husky mascots Mission I and Mission II.

Mission II took over mascot duties in June of 2021 from his predecessor, Mission, who began his tenure in 2013 and retired at the age of 10. The unveiling of the bobbleheads coincides with the first day of classes at NIU, which begin today.

The special edition bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Northern Illinois University.

Sitting on an NIU logo base bearing his name, the blue-eyed Mission II bobblehead has his tongue out in playful fashion while the Mission I bobblehead features the Husky with his NIU scarf.

The bobbleheads of Mission II just arrived and ship now while the bobbleheads of Mission I are scheduled to arrive in December. Both bobbleheads are individually numbered to 2,022. They are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store as well as at Huskie Books and Gear. The bobbleheads cost $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Born on July 6, 2019, in southern Wisconsin, Mission II is a purebred Siberian Husky who was formerly known as Mini-Mesh. He came from Aoi Kita Kaze Siberians, a preservation breeder. Mission II made his first official NIU appearance on September 19th, 2021, at Fatty’s Pub & Grille as part of the university’s Dawgma beer tastings. During a transition period, Mission II accompanied Mission at all events to learn the ropes. Mission II is trained daily by head trainer and Mission program consultant Lisa Bolland. Mission II is currently working towards several trick dog titles, his rally novice title, and his altered championship in addition to his mascot duties.

Regularly seen on and off campus, Mission II supports the NIU Huskie community in as many ways as possible. He spends #MissionMondays on campus visiting various buildings and colleges, connecting with students, faculty, and staff to start the week on a bright note. Mission II keeps a busy schedule with NIU Athletics, supporting as many teams as possible, including traveling with the football team when able. Around test time and other impactful days on campus, Mission II can be found in the library offering comfort and support to the students.

“We have long been searching for the heir apparent to Mission, and there is no question that we have found the right Huskie,” NIU Alumni Association Executive Director Reggie Bustinza said after the arrival of Mission II. “Mission has set very high expectations, but there is no doubt in my mind that Mission II cannot only meet those demands but surpass them.”

“We’re excited to create these bobbleheads of Mission I and Mission II, some of the busiest and most popular huskies around,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.[Marker]”We know that these will be bobbleheads that students, faculty, staff, alumni, and fans of NIU will be proud to display.”