NIU football: Five under-the-radar players to keep an eye on as fall practices begin

Sure Rocky Lombardi might make a leap in Year 2 at NIU. And Antario Brown and Harrison Waylee are going to have to up their games another notch in the backfield.

But as NIU started fall practices on Monday, there are five guys that are going to be pivotal for the Huskies if they wish to repeat as MAC Champions, at the very least. We are talking about an NIU program that hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2011 season. That includes a 47-41 loss to Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl that ended on a controversial play that stayed in the news for a minute.

For the Huskies to build on that 9-5 season, these five under-the-radar names will be key.

Izayah Green-May, senior, defensive end

A transfer from Wisconsin, Green-May is looking to bolster a pass rush that averaged less than two sacks a game. A lack of pressure on the quarterback was frequently pointed to by coach Thomas Hammock as a reason the Huskies only managed three interceptions as a team last year.

Enter the 6-6, 242-pound outside pass rusher. He didn’t get the most time with the Badgers, redshirting in the 2017 season and then making his first start the next year. He appeared in nine games last year but had two tackles.

Still, he’s got the build and the speed to give the NIU line the boost it needs, along with another year of experience for young stars like James Ester, Raishein Thomas and Devonte O’Malley.

Northern Illinois University tight end Miles Joiner goes up high to make a catch during spring practice on April 6. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Miles Joiner, senior, tight end

It’s weird pointing out a pair of seniors to start on an NIU team that, for the third straight year, can still be called young.

But with Clint Ratkovich graduated, the Huskies lose, well, technically a running back, but still a guy who could catch the ball in short-yardage situations. And while Joiner may not break off any 96-yard touchdown runs, there’s enough running backs for that.

Joiner’s value comes in his ability to catch the ball in the situations Ratkovich would have last year. It might take two people to replace Ratkovich, but Joiner – at 6-4, 251 pounds – definitely seems like he can replicate or surpass his catch-passing ability.

Shemar Thornton, senior, wide receiver

Joiner should be a good target. We know Cole Tucker and Lombardi have developed a good rhythm. And Trayvon Rudolph had 300 receiving yards in a game last year that everybody seems to think is just the tip of the iceberg.

But if there were another big receiving threat, a deep threat opposite Rudolph that could draw attention from or take advantage of the attention on Rudolph (and really help Tucker and Joiner get open underneath), then the Huskies could be really scary on offense. And that’s without mentioning the run game.

The transfer from FIU played in 34 games, making 73 catches for 993 yards. He only played in two games last year after missing 2020 with an injury. He was the leading receiver for FIU in 2019.

Pete Nygra, freshman, offensive line

Four starting offensive linemen return for the Huskies. Center Brayden Patton does not. It’s up to the 6-4, 287-pound Nygra to take over at center.

The best way to tell exactly how good the offensive line was last year for the Huskies isn’t the eye-popping rushing numbers put forth by a trio of running backs. You didn’t hear the line much talked about, and a good offensive line is hardly ever noticed.

If Nygra fits in and this story is the first thing that pops up in a Google search for him, you’ll know he’s done his job.

Eric Rogers, sophomore, cornerback

If Rogers wasn’t hurt five weeks into the year last season, it would be laughable if he were on here. He started the first five games and got hurt, but not before making 26 tackles, including seven each in games against Wyoming and Georgia Tech to start the year.

With him back in the secondary, those three interceptions the Huskies made as a team last year could be eclipsed very quickly this season. And if the secondary is forcing turnovers, that’s a very big sign things are going right for the Huskies.