NIU football: Harrison Waylee, Antario Brown named to Doak Walker watchlist

Northern Illinois’ running back duo of Harrison Waylee and Antario Brown were named preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back, named after three-time All-American running Doak Walker who played at SMU. The PwC Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists and three finalists in November and then cast a second vote in December to determine the winner.

NIU running back Antario Brown runs in for a touchdown on Nov. 23, 2021 while taking on Western Michigan. (David Toney for Shaw Local)

The Huskies duo are two of 73 running backs to be preseason candidates. Waylee, a sophomore from Johnston, Iowa, averaged 114.8 rushing yards per game in five games last season before suffering a season-ending arm injury. Brown, a sophomore from Savannah, Georgia, finished third on the team in rushing last season with 538 yards.

“We’re certainly excited about the backfield we have coming back this season,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said in a news release. “Harrison Waylee and Antario Brown have put themselves in the conversation to be noticed nationally. I’m excited for them to be among these candidates. This intensifies the competition between them, as well as our deep group at that position, and I expect them both to do big things heading into camp and the upcoming season.”

NIU opens the season Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois in DeKalb.