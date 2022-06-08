NIU athletics announces 94.9 WDKB as its new radio flagship

Northern Illinois University football and basketball will have a new radio home in 2022-23 and beyond as NIU Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield, introduced DeKalb station 94.9 WDKB as the new flagship station for the Huskie Sports Radio Network Wednesday.

The rights had been with 1360 WLBK since October 2014. Bill Baker, Mark Lindo, Rodney Davis and Andy Garcia return to handle the Huskie game broadcasts in 2022-23.

A 3,000-watt station whose coverage extends from DeKalb as far north as the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, east to Aurora, Elgin and Crystal Lake, west to Dixon and south to Mendota, 94-9 WDKB will carry all NIU football, men’s and women’s basketball game broadcasts as well as the one-hour coaches’ shows for those sports.

“This partnership with Mid-West Family making DeKalb’s 94.9 WDKB the new flagship radio station for NIU Athletics broadcasts represents a new level of cooperation that will expand our brand throughout the region,” said Sean T. Frazier, NIU Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation. “We’re excited about the commitment WDKB brings to providing quality broadcasts for Huskie fans and look forward to working with the new radio home of the Huskies.”

An affiliate of Mid-West Family, a 60-year-old network of more than 40 live broadcast stations in eight markets across the upper Midwest, including five stations in Rockford, Illinois, 94.9 WDKB brings extensive marketing elements to the partnership.

“Our team is honored to be the new radio home for NIU Athletics,” said Shawn Lowe, Brand Manager for 94.9. “This new partnership will serve as a solid foundation to help grow the NIU fanbase with our on-air and online products. We are looking forward to telling the rich, storied history of NIU Sports as it unfolds and sharing the stories of current athletes and their respective programs.”

The five-year agreement between Mid-West Family and LEARFIELD’s local Huskie Sports Properties, on behalf of NIU, includes a promotional campaign for Mid-West’s five Rockford stations that will focus on driving ticket sales and fan growth in the area. SportsFan Radio 1330 AM also is re-upping as a broadcast outlet of the Huskies, carrying all football, men’s basketball and coaches shows.



