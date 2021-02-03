NIU women’s basketball preview: Bowling Green at NIU

Bowling Green Falcons at NIU Huskies

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday, NIU Convocation Center, DeKalb

Media: ESPN+/WLBK 1360-AM

Records: Falcons 13-3 overall, 9-2 MAC; Huskies 8-6, 6-3

Last game: The Falcons were 76-59 winners over Toledo. ... NIU picked up a 66-62 win against Miami.

Last meeting: The Huskies picked up a 78-71 road win in January, including a career-best five 3-pointer game for Paulina Castro, who scored 15.

Keep an eye on: Chelby Koker is averaging 20.6 points per game and put up 18 last time against the Falcons. ... Lexi Fleming scored 26 last time against the HUskies and is averaging 18.1 points per game.

Also: NIU is coming off a season-low 52 points allowed against Miami. ... Bowling Green is second in the MAC in scoring defense, allowing 61.4 points per game. ... NIU averages 44.2 rebounds per game, second in the league and 22nd in the nation.