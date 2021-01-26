NIU women’s basketball preview: Huskies at Akron

NIU Huskies at Akron Zips

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday, James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio

Media: ESPN+/WLBK 1360-AM

Records: NIU (6-6, 4-3 MAC); Akron (4-7, 1-7)

Last game: The Huskies beat Miami, 87-79, last Wednesday before a game at Ball State was postponed. ... The Zips lost 92-69 to Central Michigan on Saturday.

Last meeting: The Huskies won 70-65 in Akron, their third straight win on the road in the series.

Keep an eye on: Chelby Koker is averaging 20.3 points per game for the Huskies this year. ... Jordyn Dawson leads the Zips with 15.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Also: A’Jah Davis is the only other Huskie averaging double-digits, with 10.1 points to go with 6.8 rebounds - third behind Mikayla Brandon (7.9) and Koker (7.2). ... The Huskies have won four of their last five games. ... The 62 points last week were the fewest NIU has scored since an 85-61 loss to IUPUI in the season opener.