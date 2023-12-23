Resource Bank awards $10K to Kick-Off for Kash winner

KIRKLAND – Resource Bank recently presented a $10,000 check to Ralph Ziegler during a Hiawatha High School football game.

Ziegler won Resource Bank’s Kick-Off for Kash contest at a Hiawatha football game Oct. 6. Hiawatha’s Blake Wiegartz returned the second-half opening kickoff for a touchdown, according to a news release.

Resource Bank has sponsored the Kick-Off for Kash program since 2007. The program supports local high school programs. The schools offer tickets for sale at their home games. The winning ticket is drawn that night.

The raffle ticket winner is announced before kickoff. If the winner is present and the home team returns their half-opening receiving kick for a touchdown, the winner earns the grand prize. The program is offered at DeKalb, Hiawatha, Sycamore, Hampshire and Genoa-Kingston high schools.