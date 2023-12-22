Illinois JusticeCorps Fellow to staff DeKalb County Courthouse’s self-help legal center

DeKalb County Courthouse building in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeAKLB – Illinois JusticeCorps Fellow Nick DeMarco recently was assigned to the DeKalb County Courthouse.

DeMarco will work in the courthouse’s first-floor Self-Help Legal Center, according to a news release.

He recently graduated from the University of Illinois. DeMarco will provide services to people in the courthouse to address their civil legal needs.

DeKalb County is one of 15 Illinois counties to have an IJCF assigned to the county’s courthouse.

The Self-Help Legal Center provides free legal forms and legal information access. The center helps court patrons with the eFiling process and viewing their cases’ court filings.

The Self-Help Legal Center was established through an Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice grant in 2021. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Illinois JusticeCorps is an AmeriCorps program that places recent college graduates in courthouses to help people without lawyers navigate the civil justice system.