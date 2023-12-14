NIU selected as new headquarters for high school esports

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University recently was selected as the Illinois High School Esports Association’s new home.

NIU began hosting the IHSEA’s competitive video game league championship tournaments during the 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release.

The tournaments are held in Altgeld Hall’s Esports Arena. The games range from consoles to PCs. The IHSEA and NIU Esports expect to host 700 to 900 high school esport student athletes, 150 coaches and teachers, and student families.

“For NIU, it’s great to have IHSEA here on campus because it allows the students to explore the campus, it shines a spotlight on the NIU Esports program, and it shows these students that college could be the next step for them,” NIU Esports Director Conner Vagle said in a news release. “We see this partnership as the next step in reinforcing the scholastic esports pipeline because getting the opportunity to compete in a college arena during their high school years can be a monumental experience and a great motivator to prepare for college.”

The arena features eight console gaming stations, 42 gaming PC’s, two movie screens and a dedicated broadcasting room. The Altgeld Ballroom is used a tournament spectator and vendor space.

Vagle noted that the tournaments are an opportunity for DeKalb County.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau to promote the event and showcase DeKalb area businesses, including restaurants and hotels,” Vagle said in the release.

The new home is also an IHSEA win.

“We were really excited to receive NIU’s proposal to host the IHSEA tournaments,” Dalton McGhiey, IHSEA competition officer and Springfield Public Schools head esports coach, said in the release. “NIU did a wonderful job hosting our Overwatch and League of Legends tournaments in the past, and they share our commitment to growing a healthy esports community. We know that NIU’s state-of-the art facilities and knowledgeable esports staff will offer a great student experience and will support Illinois high school esports as they continue to grow.”

NIU Esports in an inclusive program for gamers of all backgrounds, abilities and skill levels to play video games.

“Our shared goal is to continue to grow the greater scholastic esports community in Illinois,” Vagle said in the release. “This long-term commitment allows us to extend opportunities to more students in more game titles. It builds camaraderie, increases the championship prestige and promotes healthy competition. These multi-title championships are really a lot of fun and a great social experience for the competitors. Since we know building a strong community is one of the biggest predictors of mental health and academic success in college, this experience gives the students a head start and reinforces healthy gaming habits.”

The IHSEA works to create and foster competitive esports in Illinois high schools by organizing tournaments, providing assistance, and presenting advisors and schools information.

For information, visit ihsea.org or go.niu.edu/esports.