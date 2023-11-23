DeKalb church group donates to retirement home fund

(Left to right); St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Women members Jennie Cummings, Peggy Newby, Barb City Manor executive director Sarah Davis, group members Pat Brown, Jocelyn Prall, and Maureen Gerrity (Photo provided by St. Paul's Episcopal Church )

DeKALB – The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Women recently donated a check to the Barb City Manor Resident Assistance Fund.

The fund provides residents a safe and welcoming home, according to a news release.

The donation was made in honor of church member Maureen Gerrity. Gerrity retired from Barb City Manor after 28 years.

The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Women is a church group that focuses on outreach and fellowship.

Barb City Manor is a nonprofit retirement home that serves low-to-moderate-income individuals ages 62 and older.

For information, visit stpaulsdekalb.org, call 815-756-4888 or email stpaulsdekalb@gmail.com.