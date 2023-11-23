DeKalb church group donates to retirement home fund

DeKALB – The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Women recently donated a check to the Barb City Manor Resident Assistance Fund.
The fund provides residents a safe and welcoming home, according to a news release.
The donation was made in honor of church member Maureen Gerrity. Gerrity retired from Barb City Manor after 28 years.
The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Women is a church group that focuses on outreach and fellowship.
Barb City Manor is a nonprofit retirement home that serves low-to-moderate-income individuals ages 62 and older.
For information, visit stpaulsdekalb.org, call 815-756-4888 or email stpaulsdekalb@gmail.com.