November 20, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Concert set for Dec. 10

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra continues 47th concert season

By Shaw Local News Network
The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra (shown here in this April 2021 file photo) will host two Halloween concerts this October 2022, free and open to all ages.

Shaw Local file photo – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 47th concert season will continue with a Winter Wonderland concert Dec. 10, 2023. (Provided by Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 47th concert season will continue with a Winter Wonderland concert Dec. 10.

The season’s events will be held in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall at the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event schedule includes:

  • Holiday Pops Concerts “Winter Wonderland:” 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
  • Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concerto Competition: 10 a.m. Jan. 6.
  • Arthur D. Montzka Memorial Concert: 7:30 p.m. March 2. The concert features “Overture No.1 in E minor, Op. 23″ by Louise Farrenc and “Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88, B. 163″ by Antonín Dvořák. The 2024 Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concerto Competition winner also will perform.
  • Spring Pops Concert “A Tribute to John Williams:” 7:30 p.m. March 23.
  • Spring Concert “A Taste of Italy:” 7:30 p.m. May 4. Music includes “The Barber of Seville Overture” by Gioachino Rossini; “Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor, RV 522, Op. 3, No. 8″ by Antonio Vivaldi; “Concerto in B minor, RV 580, Op. 3, No.10″ by Antonio Vivaldi; “Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums)” by Giacomo Puccini; and “Pines of Rome P 141″ by Ottorino Respighi.

Tickets are not required for the concerto competition. Season ticket subscriptions and ad sponsorships will be accepted.

For more information, visit kishorchestra.org.