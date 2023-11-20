Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Concert set for Dec. 10

Shaw Local file photo – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 47th concert season will continue with a Winter Wonderland concert Dec. 10, 2023. (Provided by Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 47th concert season will continue with a Winter Wonderland concert Dec. 10.

The season’s events will be held in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall at the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event schedule includes:

Holiday Pops Concerts “Winter Wonderland:” 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concerto Competition: 10 a.m. Jan. 6.

Arthur D. Montzka Memorial Concert: 7:30 p.m. March 2. The concert features “Overture No.1 in E minor, Op. 23″ by Louise Farrenc and “Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88, B. 163″ by Antonín Dvořák. The 2024 Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concerto Competition winner also will perform.

Spring Pops Concert “A Tribute to John Williams:” 7:30 p.m. March 23.

Spring Concert “A Taste of Italy:” 7:30 p.m. May 4. Music includes “The Barber of Seville Overture” by Gioachino Rossini; “Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor, RV 522, Op. 3, No. 8″ by Antonio Vivaldi; “Concerto in B minor, RV 580, Op. 3, No.10″ by Antonio Vivaldi; “Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums)” by Giacomo Puccini; and “Pines of Rome P 141″ by Ottorino Respighi.

Tickets are not required for the concerto competition. Season ticket subscriptions and ad sponsorships will be accepted.

For more information, visit kishorchestra.org.