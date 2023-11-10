Stage Coach Players collecting Thanksgiving dinner items for local families

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players and The Salvation Army will host one more collection event for dinner box items to provide local families a Thanksgiving dinner.

The final collection will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb, according to a new release.

The dinner boxes include enough food for six to eight people and a $20 gift card for the following items: turkey, canned cranberry sauce, canned or jarred gravy, green beans, diced pears, stuffing mix, pinto beans, white rice, two whole kernel corn cans, brownie mix and hot chocolate mix.

The Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee will be in the back to the theater to welcome and thank donors.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players Facebook and Twitter pages.