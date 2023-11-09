Learn about American’s Heartland Thursday in Sycamore

Dr. Amy Levin (right) and Dr. Stan Arnold will lead the program “Too Close to Home,” an Arts in Action program at 6:30 p.n. on Nov. 9, 2023 at the DeKalb County History Center. (Photo provided by DeKalb County History Center)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host a “Too Close to Home: Tim Egan’s ‘Fever in the Heartland’” program as part of its Arts in Action project fall series.

The history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will hold the program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free and open to the public.

The program explores the novel “A Fever in the Heartland” by Timothy Egan. Attendees can learn about Illinois’ sundown towns and the book as it relates to the Klan in the Midwest. The program will be led by Stan Arnold, Ph.D., NIU professor of history, and Amy Levin, Ph.D., NIU English department and Center for the Study of Women, Gender and Sexuality member.

The novel tells the story of the Ku Klux Klan’s 1920s expansion. The book also includes the story of D.C. Stephenson, who became the Grand Dragon of Indiana. However, Madge Oberholtzer’s deathbed testimony brought the Klan to its knees.

The Arts in Action project is a partnership through the DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum funded by Illinois Humanities and the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.