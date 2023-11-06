Stage Coach Players auditions for ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’ begin Nov. 10

The Stage Coach Players are celebrating their 70th season this year. Before moving to the theater's current location, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb, performances were held at the Old Masonic Temple, John Ellwood's barn, the auditorium of the DeKalb High School, all-purpose rooms of DeKalb grade schools, a DeKalb County Courthouse room and a metal building on Loves Road. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will hold auditions for their 2024 season production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

The auditions will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 and 13 and from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The auditions are intended for people ages 8 to 80. The production will be directed by Jan Kuntz with musical direction from John Feken.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” based on the 1991 movie of the same name, tells the story of Belle, a woman from a provincial town, and the Beast, a prince under an enchantress’s spell. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will be lifted, and he will return to his former self.

Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script, a dance audition with dance shoes, and singing a minimum of 16 to 32 bars of memorized Disney music. An accompanist will be provided. Attendees must bring two music copies. Children are encouraged to audition during the first 90 minutes.

Callbacks will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13.

Rehearsals begin in December, with production dates running from Feb. 29 through March 3.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.