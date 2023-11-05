Family Service Agency receives $5K for youth programs

Shaw Local file photo – Shatoya Jackson, (left) director of school based programming for Family Service Agency and former executive director of the DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau, and Tynisha Clegg, executive director for FSA, talk Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at their building, about the recent merger between Family Service Agency of DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Family Service Agency of DeKalb County recently received $5,000 from Nicor Gas to support its youth services programs.

The programs include a 24-hour runaway and lockout intervention program and social-emotional learning groups to develop healthy coping skills and reduce negative social behaviors, according to a news release.

Nicor awarded $100,000 in grants to 23 organizations. The grants will support the organization’s community and cultural enrichment programs. The grants also are part of Nicor’s community enrichment initiatives to support the livability, vitality and sustainability of its service territory neighborhoods.

Nicor is one of Southern Company Gas’s four natural gas distribution companies that serves more than 2.3 million customers in most of northern Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago.

Southern Company Gas is a subsidiary of Southern Company that serves 4.3 million natural gas customers through distribution companies in four states.

For information, visit NicorGas.com/CharitableGiving, nicorgas.com or southerncompanygas.com.