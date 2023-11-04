Malta church to host annual roast beef dinner Saturday

MALTA – Malta United Methodist Church will host its annual roast beef drive-thru dinner Saturday.

The church, 201 E. Sprague St., Malta, will hold the dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Admission to the dinner is open to the public.

The menu includes beef pot roast, sweet peas, fresh baked rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, raspberry-applesauce jello salad and assorted pies.

Tickets are $20 for an adult dinner, $10 for a half portion, or $25 for a King Cut (double meat). Tickets may be bought from church members or at Resource Bank’s Malta branch.

For information, call 815-825-2118.