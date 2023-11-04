Casino Night Saturday to raise funds for St. Mary’s school

DeKALB – St. Mary’s Catholic School in DeKalb will host a Casino Night fundraiser Saturday to raise $50,000 for students.

The school, 210 Gurler Road, DeKalb, will hold the fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m., according to a news release.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to people ages 21 and older.

Attendees can play casino games for raffle tickets to win prizes. The fundraiser includes $50 of play chips, a raffle ticket, a cash bar, a silent auction, party games, music, and dancing. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served.

Tickets cost $50. To buy tickets or raffles, donate, or register for the auction, visit smscasinonight.givesmart.com.

St. Mary Catholic School provides education from preschool through eighth grade and has focused on academic excellence, personalized attention and Christian values since 1913.

For information, visit stmaryschooldekalb.org.