Stage Coach Players’ Shakespeare performances begin Friday

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players is set to open its next production, the comedy play “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” Friday.

The play is scheduled to run for three days, according to a news release.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” features three actors performing the Cliffs Notes version of William Shakespeare’s plays. The performances are parodies or shortened versions of the plays. The three actors portray all of the play’s characters.

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

The cast features Lynn Meredith, Elijah Herra, and Dexter Molitor. The play is not part of the Stage Coach Player’s regular series.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” is based on the 1987 play written by Daniel Singer, Adam Long, and Jess Winfield. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Amanda Smothers, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Mamma Mia” in 2019.

Performances of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There also is a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets cost $5. The tickets are on sale online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office opened Oct. 29.