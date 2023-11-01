Celebrate CASA DeKalb County’s 30th anniversary Thursday

Shaw Local file photo – Jill Olson, with CASA DeKalb County, speaks after CASA was presented with the 2023 Nonprofit Organization Award Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration Dinner in the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – CASA DeKalb County Inc. will host an open house to celebrate its 30th anniversary Thursday, and all are welcome.

The open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, according to a news release.

CASA DeKalb County was created by the Northern Illinois University’s Women’s Law Caucus and DeKalb County residents in 1993. The group established a memorandum of understanding with the court. CASA was also assigned Guardian ad Litem for children involved in DeKalb County’s juvenile court system due to guardian and parental abuse or neglect.

CASA trains community members as child advocates. The advocates regularly visit children and speak with the child’s parents, foster parents, social workers, therapists and teachers. The advocates share information with the court.

CASA trained and assigned its first volunteer class in 1994. To date, CASA has sworn in more than 250 volunteer advocates who have helped serve thousands of DeKalb County children who experienced abuse or neglect for more than 30 years.

For information, call 815-895-2052 or visit casadekalb.org.