October 30, 2023
Sycamore Pumpkin Festival’s 2023 pie eating contest winners

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Kiwanis Club held its annual Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest during the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

The contest was held Saturday at the Sycamore Courthouse. The competitors gathered on the courthouse lawn to eat pieces of pie as quickly as possible to win a monetary prize.

This year, 40 adults and children participated in the contest, according to a news release.

The pumpkin pies were bought at Hy-Vee in Sycamore. Sycamore High School Key Club members helped with the contest.

The following people were winners in their age categories.

Ages Five and under:

  • First: Anna Allis, Beaverton, Oregon
  • Second: Nora McRick, Sycamore
  • Third: Millie Bockenhauer, Genoa

Ages Six to 10:

  • First: Leham Nigeron, Sycamore
  • Second: Arden Butler, Sycamore
  • Third: John Gehrig, Sycamore

Ages 11 to 15

  • First: Santiago, Sycamore
  • Second: Ella Atwell, Sycamore
  • Third: Nehemiah, Bartlett

Ages 16 and over:

  • First: Jim Amberg of Sycamore
  • Second: Zak Atwell of Sycamore
  • Third: Dylan Foord of Grayslake