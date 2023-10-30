Sycamore Pumpkin Festival’s 2023 pie eating contest winners

Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser and his wife Beth Braser, take part in the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade that went through downtown Sycamore on Sunday Oct. 29, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Kiwanis Club held its annual Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest during the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

The contest was held Saturday at the Sycamore Courthouse. The competitors gathered on the courthouse lawn to eat pieces of pie as quickly as possible to win a monetary prize.

This year, 40 adults and children participated in the contest, according to a news release.

The pumpkin pies were bought at Hy-Vee in Sycamore. Sycamore High School Key Club members helped with the contest.

The following people were winners in their age categories.

Ages Five and under:

First: Anna Allis, Beaverton, Oregon

Second: Nora McRick, Sycamore

Third: Millie Bockenhauer, Genoa

Ages Six to 10:

First: Leham Nigeron, Sycamore

Second: Arden Butler, Sycamore

Third: John Gehrig, Sycamore

Ages 11 to 15

First: Santiago, Sycamore

Second: Ella Atwell, Sycamore

Third: Nehemiah, Bartlett

Ages 16 and over: