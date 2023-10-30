Knit and crochet circle with cats in DeKalb Monday

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a knit and crochet circle session with cats from the Tails Humane Society on Monday.

The session will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a new release.

The session is free and open to the public.

Patrons can learn how to craft with yarn or bring their own projects. Cats are available to pet. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.