Illinois State Fair recipe judge to share stories at Ellwood House

DeKALB – The November hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the Ellwood House Museum will feature a presentation on Illinois State Fair Family Heirloom Recipes contest stories.

The free program will be held at noon Nov. 2 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place in DeKalb.

Contest judge Catherine Lambrecht will share judging stories, including how a contestant wanted a judge to end a family argument, a young boy’s rite of passage, and how a mushroom collector family preserves traditions.

Lambrecht has judged Family Heirloom Recipes contests for Greater Midwest Foodways since 2009. Participants enter scratch family heirloom recipes for family or community dinners. The recipe should have been made at least 50 years ago.

The “Family Heirloom Recipes from the Illinois State Fair” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore, a free lectured series offered in collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center.

Registration is encouraged; visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures and scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.