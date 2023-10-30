Donate unused Halloween candy to Sweets4Troops for military personnel

The “Sweets4Troops” program was started by Michael Embrey, DeKalb businessman and U.S. Air Force veteran, in 2014. The program has collected over 3,000 pounds of candy for military support groups. (Photo provided by Michael Embrey)

DeKALB – The DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary will host this year’s “Sweets4Troops” program to collect unused Halloween candy donations which they’ll send to military personnel overseas.

The donations will be accepted from Nov. 1 through Nov. 15, according to a news release.

“We are proud to be doing our part to make the holidays and new year special for the young men and women serving our county,” said Sarah Newby, American Legion Auxiliary commander, in a news release.

The program collects leftover and unwanted candy. The candy will be sent in holiday packages to overseas military member units and domestic locations. Participants also can send in thank-you notes.

The drop-off locations include:

DeKalb Fire Department, 700 Pine St., DeKalb

Sycamore Fire Department, 535 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

DeKalb American Legion Post, 1204 S. Fourth St., DeKalb

Le Print Express, 1950 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

County Liquors, 625 E. State St., Sycamore

FunME Events Office, 650 Peace Road, Suite F., DeKalb

Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, 113 N. Genoa St., Genoa

The “Sweets4Troops” program was started by Michael Embrey, DeKalb businessman and U.S. Air Force veteran, in 2014. The program has collected over 3,000 pounds of candy for military support groups.

“If you ever served in the military and were away from home, especially over the holidays, a care package could make things both better and sweeter,” Embrey said in a news release.

IThe campaign collected more than 1,000 pounds of candy and more than 200 letters for troops in 2022, according to the news release.

For information, email sarahmassier@ymail.com, gstanley3@frontier.com, or FunMEevents@aol.com, or call 815-751-2424, 815-751-1805, or 815-761-1263.