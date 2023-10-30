2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade float winners announced

The DeKalb High School marching band marches down Main Street in downtown Sycamore during the Pumpkin Parade to conclude the 62nd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

SYCAMORE – The results of the 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade float winners have been announced by the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival committee.

Parade Float Awards

Best of Parade – Ideal Industries

Best Use of Theme – Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois - Double Tree

Wally Thurow Crowd Pleaser Award – Outlaw Jeeps and Jeep Girl Outlaws WI/IL

Organization Awards

First Place – Dimensions Dance Academy

Second Place – Opportunity House

Third Place – DeKalb County Swim Team

Non-Commercial Awards

First Place – Lutheran Church of St. John

Second Place – Kishwaukee Valley Art League

Commercial Awards

First Place – Sycamore Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry

Second Place – Communities by Granger

Third Place – Aurora Christian Schools Cornerstone Campus

Bands

Junior Division (Middle Schools)

First Place – DeKalb Huntley and Clinton-Rosette Middle School Marching Band

High School - Class 1

First Place – West Aurora Blackhawk Band

Second Place – DeKalb High School Marching Barbs

Third Place – Central High School Marching Rockets

High School - Class 2

First Place – Plano High School Marching Reapers

High School - Class 3

First Place – Genoa-Kingston High School Marching Band

Second Place – Indian Creek High School Marching Band

Third Place – Somonauk Marching Bobcats

Best Drum Major – Plano High School Marching Reapers

Best Percussion Unit – DeKalb High School Marching Barbs

Best Auxiliary Units – West Aurora Blackhawk Band