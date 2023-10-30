2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade float winners announced

SYCAMORE – The results of the 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade float winners have been announced by the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival committee.
Parade Float Awards
Best of Parade – Ideal Industries
Best Use of Theme – Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois - Double Tree
Wally Thurow Crowd Pleaser Award – Outlaw Jeeps and Jeep Girl Outlaws WI/IL
Organization Awards
First Place – Dimensions Dance Academy
Second Place – Opportunity House
Third Place – DeKalb County Swim Team
Non-Commercial Awards
First Place – Lutheran Church of St. John
Second Place – Kishwaukee Valley Art League
Commercial Awards
First Place – Sycamore Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry
Second Place – Communities by Granger
Third Place – Aurora Christian Schools Cornerstone Campus
Bands
Junior Division (Middle Schools)
First Place – DeKalb Huntley and Clinton-Rosette Middle School Marching Band
High School - Class 1
First Place – West Aurora Blackhawk Band
Second Place – DeKalb High School Marching Barbs
Third Place – Central High School Marching Rockets
High School - Class 2
First Place – Plano High School Marching Reapers
High School - Class 3
First Place – Genoa-Kingston High School Marching Band
Second Place – Indian Creek High School Marching Band
Third Place – Somonauk Marching Bobcats
Best Drum Major – Plano High School Marching Reapers
Best Percussion Unit – DeKalb High School Marching Barbs
Best Auxiliary Units – West Aurora Blackhawk Band