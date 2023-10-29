DeKalb police association solicits ‘Heroes and Helpers’ donations

Shaw Local file photo – Officer Allie Remner (left) shops with DeKalb resident Tayden Brown, 9, (right) as part of the "Heroes and Helpers" program put on by DeKalb police Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Benevolent and Protective Association and DeKalb Target are accepting donations for the annual “Heroes and Helpers” event, which provides local children with holiday gifts.

The event will be Dec. 10, according to a news release.

The event helps children in special situations have a good holiday season. Children are partnered with a DeKalb police officer and can choose $100 worth of gifts for family members and themselves. Children must be DeKalb residents or DeKalb School District 428 students.

Participants can be nominated by the school district or another local agency.

Donations are required to fund the event. The donations, made payable to the association, can be delivered or mailed before Nov. 18 to the DeKalb Police Department, Attn. Heroes and Helpers, 700 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.