October 29, 2023
Shaw Local
DCCG lists November Grow Mobile food pantry dates

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb County Community Gardens' Grow Mobile visits low-income and food-desert areas throughout the county. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of November locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in November:

  • 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman
  • 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 8:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at DeKalb County Community Gardens, 2280 Bethany Road, DeKalb
  • 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb