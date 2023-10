Shaw Local file photo – U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, speaks after she toured the semi-conductor lab Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Northern Illinois University College of Engineering and Engineering Technology building in DeKalb. Underwood was visiting NIU to celebrate the university receiving $1.5 million in federal funding to upgrade its microchips manufacturing lab. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Democrats will host a trunk-or-treat event Tuesday to celebrate Halloween with the help of Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, D-Sandwich.

The event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Halloween at University Village, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for children.

The event features a costume contest, candy, drinks, treats and face painting.

Attendees also will be able to meet Underwood.