Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform free Halloween concerts in DeKalb

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Halloween concert (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform two free Halloween concerts Monday as part of its 47th concert season.

The concerts will be held at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

The orchestra will play new and familiar Halloween music favorites. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. The orchestra musicians will also perform in costume. Trick-or-treating is available for children after the 5:30 p.m. concert.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org or the orchestra’s social media pages.