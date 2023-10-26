DeKalb police urge sober driving this Halloween

DeKalb Police Headquarters along Lincoln Highway (Route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department is urging motorists to commit to sober driving for Halloween, when families and children are walking through neighborhoods after dark.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for a sober ride home, according to a news release.

Drivers should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired. That includes driving under the influence of marijuana or other drugs.

Tips for drivers to remember include:

Plan a safe way home before going out.

Designate a sober driver.

If you are drunk or impaired, call a friend or family member or use a ride-sharing app.

Report impaired drivers to the police.

Don’t let anyone drive impaired.

The Halloween awareness and enforcement effort is funded by federal highway safety dollars provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.