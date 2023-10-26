DeKalb police urge sober driving this Halloween

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department is urging motorists to commit to sober driving for Halloween, when families and children are walking through neighborhoods after dark.
Drivers are encouraged to plan for a sober ride home, according to a news release.
Drivers should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired. That includes driving under the influence of marijuana or other drugs.
Tips for drivers to remember include:
- Plan a safe way home before going out.
- Designate a sober driver.
- If you are drunk or impaired, call a friend or family member or use a ride-sharing app.
- Report impaired drivers to the police.
- Don’t let anyone drive impaired.
The Halloween awareness and enforcement effort is funded by federal highway safety dollars provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.