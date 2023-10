The Federated Church of Sycamore's book sale (Photo provided by the Federated Church of Sycamore )

SYCAMORE – The Federated Church of Sycamore book sale committee is accepting donations for its June book sale.

The donations will be accepted through May, according to a news release.

Books in good condition will be accepted. Encyclopedias, magazines, out-of-date informational books or books in poor condition are not allowed.

Donations can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Blackhawk Moving and Storage, 340 South Ave., Sycamore.