Kishwaukee College eliminates student registration fees

Kishwaukee College students meet at the welcome desk in the Student Center during the first week of classes. Kish’s Fall 2023 enrollment is 9.4% higher than the previous year. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently announced plans to eliminate student fees, including for registration, activities, lab and technology uses, starting in the spring 2024 semester.

College officials said the plan is meant to address cost transparency, according to a news release from Kishwaukee College.

Remaining fees are under review to determine their removal. The eliminated fees will save students $1 million during a full academic year.

The Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees approved the fees removal at its October board meeting.

“We want to be as transparent as possible at Kishwaukee College regarding the cost of education. Removing these fees from the total cost of attendance makes it easier for students and their families to plan for funding their education,” Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz said in the release. “Given the financial health of our college, we have the opportunity to look at what we are charging our students and make adjustments.”

College officials said the institution has improved its financial stability through expanded state support for community colleges, growing property values for the college district and increased enrollment. Kishwaukee College has not increased fee costs or tuition for the past four years.

“The elimination of fees is great for our students, but our fiscal responsibility has benefitted our taxpayers too. Because of our strong financial decision-making, Kishwaukee College has been able to lower its tax rate for the past 12 years,” Board of Trustees Chairman Bob Johnson said in the release.