DeKalb church to host trunk-or-treat event Sunday

DeKALB – New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event for children to go trick-or-treating.

The church, 1201 Twombly Road, DeKalb, will hold the event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Children can walk by cars to receive candy. The event also features face-painting, a photo booth, cotton candy, food, popcorn and dancing.

Attendees also will be able to decorate their car trunks. Participants are encouraged to pick a theme and keep the decorations kid-friendly. The best-decorated trunk will receive prizes.

For information, visit newhopeofdekalb.org/trunk-or-treat.

