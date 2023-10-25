DeKalb church to host concert by NIU student violinist

DeKALB – Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a chamber music concert featuring violinist Amanda Perez.

The church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, will hold the concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 5, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

Perez will play “Carmela” by William Grant Still. The concert also features Paul Schoenfield’s “Café Music” by cellist Thomas Cappaert, violinist Victor Ryzhov and pianist Peitao Zhu.

Zhu also will perform solo works by Nicolai Kapustin and Franz Liszt.

The concert finale includes a Frank Bridge’s piano trio.

Perez also will play “Let There be Peace on Earth” with pianist Victoria Young at a worship service at 10 a.m.

Perez attended the Sphinx Performance Academy. She is a Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra alumna and Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative inaugural fellow. She earned a Luminarts Scholarship in 2020.

Perez won the Illinois American String Teachers Association Competition in 2021 and a Sphinx Empower Artist Grant in 2023. She is studying viola performance at Northern Illinois University.

For information, call 815-756-2905 or 815-901-7771.