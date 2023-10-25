Day of the Dead celebrations planned in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two sessions for patrons to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the sessions at 11 a.m. Thursday and at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The sessions are free and intended for people ages 8 and older.

Attendees can make tissue paper marigolds and decorate sugar skulls. Participants also will learn about Day of the Dead traditions and how to build an altar.

Children ages 8 to 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Because of limited supplies, the sessions take place on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.