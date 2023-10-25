Celtic singer Barry Cloyd to perform Friday in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an after-hours performance by award-winning singer and songwriter Barry Cloyd.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the performance at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the library’s main lobby, according to a news release.

The performance is free and open to the public.

Cloyd will perform songs and tales about the ancient Celtic celebration Samhein. Refreshments will be served. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.