Northern Rehab coat drive begins Oct. 23

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a coat drive to collect items for the Sycamore United Methodist Church Coat Ministry.
The coat drive will be held from Monday through Nov. 3, according to a news release.
Items being accepted include new and gently used coats, mittens, scarves, boots and winter accessories.
Donated items may be dropped off at any of Northern Rehab’s locations:
- Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.
- Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle.
- Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa.
Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 40 years.
For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 185-756-8524.