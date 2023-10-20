Northern Rehab coat drive begins Oct. 23

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a coat drive to collect items for the Sycamore United Methodist Church Coat Ministry.

The coat drive will be held from Monday through Nov. 3, according to a news release.

Items being accepted include new and gently used coats, mittens, scarves, boots and winter accessories.

Donated items may be dropped off at any of Northern Rehab’s locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 40 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 185-756-8524.