Looking for a kids’ Halloween party? Check out the DeKalb library’s

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual party to celebrate Halloween.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the party at 11 a.m. Monday in the library’s Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The party is free and intended for children.

The party features crafts and games. Candy is being served. Non-food treat options will be provided for patrons with food sensitivities. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email cowzroc@gmail.com or call 815-505-8569.