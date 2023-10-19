DeKalb church to host organ concert Sunday

DeKALB – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host an organ concert recital featuring four musicians.

The church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb, will hold the concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The musicians will play music by various composers. The musicians are Marianne Kim, Trent Westfall, Hyoukgyoung “Joy” Kim, and Kathleen Johnson. The composers include J.S. Bach, Buxtehude, Dupré, Howells, M. Kim and MacMaster.

M. Kim is an organist, composer, pianist and harpsichordist. Her music compositions range from classical, jazz, Broadway, R&B, gospel and traditional and contemporary church music. She currently teaches music at NIU.

Johnson joined the church’s music staff in 2008. She also performed for over 27 years at St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Rochelle. Westfall and H. Kim are students of M. Kim at NIU.

For information, visit stpaulsdekalb.org or email stpauldekalb@gmail.com.