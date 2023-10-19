DeKalb Area Women’s Center to host safe cracking challenge

DeKALB – Two unopened safes have sat in the DeKalb Area Women’s Center for decades, and now the center will use them to host a Great Safe Cracking Challenge this weekend to garner funds for continued flood recovery efforts.

A year ago, flood waters filled the basement of the women’s center – a 106-year-old building built by Finnish immigrants at 1021 State St. in DeKalb – requiring thousands of dollars in repairs. Now, center officials hope to use the allure of two unopened safes from the 1940s to bolster funds for more building improvements.

Anna Marie Coveny, co-chair of the DeKalb Area Women’s Center, said the center has known about the two safes for years but only one was readily accessible. The flood recovery efforts changed that.

“I always knew that safe was there but I don’t know why I thought it was so small,” Coveny said. “There was a loose tile on the floor when we moved into the office, and when I lifted up the tile I could see a circle, a metal circle which was the top of the safe, but when they pulled out the wooden floor we were able to see the safe is huge and it’s as big as the one that’s above the floor.”

Center staff will use the mystery of the decades-old safes to have a little fun, and raise some much-needed financial aid in the process.

The safe cracking event will run from 11 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. A variety of heist-genre movies (such as “Tower Heist,” “Logan Lucky” and “Ocean’s 13″) will be shown to an audience. Food and refreshments will be served.

Shaw Local file photo – On Aug. 24, 2022 a fan works to dry a vacated room in the DeKalb Area Women's Center after a flood inundated the center's basement with seven inches of water at the beginning of the month. More than a year later, the center will host a fundraiser Oct. 21, 2023 to help repair the flood damage. (Camden Lazenby)

In a room away from the movie marathon, safe cracking amateurs, hobbyists and professionals will have 30 minutes to open either of the two safes. Participants can also watch the safe cracking.

The safe crackers won’t be privy to the contents of the safe, but Coveny said they’ll receive a prize proportional to what they discover in the safe.

“There is a prize for the person who does crack the safe, and that is kind of an unknown,” Coveny said. “We do not know what’s in either one of those two safes, but the person who breaks in will receive 10 percent of the contents of the safe. So what that means is, let’s say they find old coins, well we will have them appraised and then give the safe cracker 10 percent of that amount. If they find the deed to our building they cannot have 10% of our building, no, no, no.”

Tickets can be purchased at dawcsafecrackingchallenge.org, and more information can be found at dawcsafecrackingchallenge.org or by emailing dekalbawc@gmail.com.