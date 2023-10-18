Teen volunteer, advisory group to meet in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will be holding a teen advisory group meeting for patrons to earn volunteer hours and develop interpersonal skills.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The meeting is free and intended for teens in sixth through 12th grade.

Attendees can decide which programs, services, games and books the library will offer. Pizza is being served. Because of limited space, the program is first-come, first-served.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.