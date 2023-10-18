Malta library unveils centennial anniversary mosaic

The Malta Township Public Library's stained glass mosaic (Photo provided by the Malta Township Public Library )

MALTA – The Malta Township Public Library recently unveiled a stained glass mosaic to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The mosaic is located on the library’s northwest exterior wall, according to a news release.

“The intent was to provide an opportunity to involve the community in a permanent art installation that tells a story about the library and its place in the community,” library director Janet Clark said in the release.

The library’s goal was to involve the community in a permanent art installation. The mosaic was commissioned by artist Danielle Casali.

Casali also was commissioned to help guide community members. Community members began to meet to discuss design ideas in February.

Casali created a design draft based on their input. Volunteers helped grout, score, nip and glue the mosaic’s tiles for seven months. The volunteers were instructed by Casali during the process.

“Danielle’s expertise and guidance is so appreciated,” Clark said. “We are thrilled with how it turned out. There is so much detail. Each time I look at it, I see something new.”

The project was funded by a DeKalb County Community Foundation Community Needs Grant.

For information, visit maltalibrary.org.