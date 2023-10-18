Ellwood House Museum offering holiday mini photo sessions

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will partner with Jodi Dirks of Face to Face Photography to offer holiday photo mini sessions.

The museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, will hold the photo sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to a news release.

Admission to the sessions is open to the public.

Participants can have professional photos taken inside a decorated Ellwood Mansion. The photo sessions will last 15 minutes. Attendees can receive five to 10 pictures. The pictures will be emailed to participants by the end of November.

The sessions cost $150. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, call 815-756-4609 or visit ellwoodhouse.org/holidayphotos.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/holidayphotos or call 815-756-4609.