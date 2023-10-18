DeKalb library group’s fall book sale begins Oct. 20

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host a fall book sale to support library programs, books and materials.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, in the lower level of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Books on sale will include hardcover and paperback fiction, art, history, film, science, gardening, science fiction, mysteries, biographies and cookbooks. Audiobooks, LPs, jigsaw puzzles, DVDs and CDs also will be for sale.

Puzzles, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and LPs will be accepted for the sale. Videotapes, textbooks and magazines are not allowed. A $5-a-bag blowout sale is being held Oct. 22.

For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.